38 new cases of COVID-19 recorded, 13 in ICU

The Ministry of Health has announced that Guyana recorded 38 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the end of April 19. Additionally, 13 persons are currently housed in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 11,901 with 108,207 tests conducted thus far.

Of the new cases recorded, 22 are males and 16 are female.

The daily COVID-19 dashboard related that 77 persons are in institutional isolation, 1294 in home isolation and 10 in institutional quarantine. The death toll is now 271 and 10,246 persons have recovered from the virus.

A regional breakdown shows that, of the new cases, two was recorded in Region One (Barima-Waini); 10 in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); 6 in the Demerara-Mahaica region; 3 in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice); 15 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and 2 in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The figures in the other regions – Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), and Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo)– remained the same.