38 before the court for breaching curfew in Region five

There are currently 38 persons before the courts for breaching the 6pm to 6am curfew in Region Five (Mahaica Berbice), one of only two areas in the country that have not recorded any cases of the life-threatening disease.

This was disclosed by Regional Commander, Superintendent Yonette Stephens who told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the police in the region are strictly enforcing the curfew measures to ensure it continues to be free of the novel coronavirus.

“We have 38 matters pending before the court. However, there are further repercussions which are then handed down by the court. There were four persons sentenced to community service for one month,” Stephens explained.

Failing to do this, they will be sent to prison for one week. “So, we have not had any cases of non-compliance,” the Superintendent noted.

Last Wednesday, the COVID-19 Task Force had announced that the country will embark on a phased reopening comprising six stages. This plan had catered for non-curfew measures to be lifted in Regions Five and Eight.

However, the Ministry of Public Health subsequently reintroduced the measures in those regions, without an explanation.