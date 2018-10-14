38 arrested in operation ‘Restore Order’

As part of efforts to restore law and order throughout the country, ranks of the Guyana Police Force carried out several cordon-and-search exercises which resulted in the arrests of 38 persons and the recovery of suspected stolen items.

Under Operation “Restore Order”, the exercises were carried out in A (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara) and C (East Coast Demerara) Divisions during the hours of 03:30h and 08:30h on Saturday.

In A Division, the exercise was centred in the East La Penitence Station District, which includes Guyhoc Park and part of Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

During the operation, three motorcycles – two with registration plates CG 8319 and CJ 570, 10 laptops, 42 cellular phones, a tablet, two Play Stations, a Pioneer auto digital timer, an X-box for Nintendo games, a quantity of computer and phone accessories, as well as 72 grams of cannabis were found.

Following the discoveries, seven persons, including a female, have been detained for offences ranging from receiving stolen property to possession of narcotics.

Meanwhile, over in C Division, the search was concentrated in the Beterverwagting (BV) and Sophia, Greater Georgetown, areas. The exercise resulted in three motorcycles with registration plates CH 8675, CG 3395 and CH 8917; a car bumper; two car doors; a vacuum; a power washer; a grass cutting machine; three cellular phones; a television set, and a music set with three speakers as well as a quantity of small-sized ziplock bags being found.

These discoveries resulted in 31 persons being detained for offences ranging from robbery under arms, possession of stolen articles, trafficking and possession of narcotics, and setting fire to a building.

Moreover, one of the detainees was identified as 36-year-old Desmond Junior Lewis of D Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown. When profiled, he was found to have been sentenced in absentia for six years on two counts of armed robbery committed in A Division.