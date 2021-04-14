36-Y-O man killed in Homestretch Avenue accident

A 36-year-old Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown man is now dead following a two-vehicle collision along Homestretch Avenue last night.

He has been identified as Brian Mitchell who was driving motorcar PNN5516. At the time, a seven-year-old boy was the lone passenger in the vehicle.

The other vehicle involved in the fatal accident is motorcar PVV3684 which was being driver by Taishan Shanks and had a female passenger.

Police said motorcar PVV3684 was proceeding east along Homestretch Avenue while motorcar PNN5516 was proceeding west.

It is alleged by the driver of motorcar PVV3684, that as he was in the vicinity of Help and Shelter, he saw the other vehicle swerved from the southern side of the road, from behind another vehicle, and ended up into his path.

As a result, both vehicles collided.

Mitchell and the child were picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where the driver was subsequently pronounced dead. The child was treated for a broken leg and later admitted a patient, where his condition is regarded as stable.

The driver and occupant of motorcar PVV3684 were also taken to the medical institution where they were treated for lacerations about their bodies and later discharged.

Investigations are ongoing.