36 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that 36 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 5,637.

Of this, however, only 753 cases are currently active. These include five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 748 persons in isolation.

While the COVID-19 death roll remains at 151, some 38 more persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus – taking the total number of recoveries to 4,733.

See below for full COVID Dashboard