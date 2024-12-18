As the Government works to improve its data managing capabilities, Head of State President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that a $35,000 one-off cash grant for all persons with disabilities.

The Head of State made this announcement on Tuesday during a Christmas social for children living with disabilities where he highlighted that over 20,000 persons living with disabilities have been registered since his administration took office in 2020.

“We started off in 2020 by not having a complete register of persons living with disability and we wanted that register so that we could structure our support in a more meaningful way and we have been able not only to have almost 6,000 children on that register, but on a national register of persons living with different forms of disability, we have close to 26,000 persons on that register, covering every single region of the country.”

Moreover, as part of efforts to reaffirm the Government’s commitment towards investing in persons living with disabilities. President Alir revealed that the Government will be distributing some $875 million. These funds he noted will ensure that each registered person living with a disability will receive an additional $35,000 in financing from the Government.

“I’m very pleased tonight to tell you today that, to continue the investment and to support your lives, and with the register we have now, that we’re going to release this month, a further $875 million, approximately $875 million directly to each of the persons on the register, each of the almost 26,000 persons on the register.”

The Head of State Added. “What that means is that outside of the $100,000 grant each person on the register that is close to 26,000 persons will get a grant of $35,000 additionally from the state.”

Additionally, the head of state revealed several other initiatives that will be deployed by the Government which will significantly improve the lives of persons living with disabilities.

--- ---