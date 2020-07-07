35-Y-O man found dead in Plaisance trench

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 35-year-old man, who allegedly drowned in a trench at Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The body of Hillary Shepeard, an unemployed man of Lot 87 Prince Williams Street, Plaisance, ECD, was discovered on Monday.

Based on information received, Shepeard worked in the interior where he had an accident, after which he became a seizure patient.

At around 09:30hrs on the day in question, neighbours reported seeing a lifeless body floating face down in the trench.

Police were summoned to the scene. The man was immediately rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was then transferred to the Lyken Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME).