A total of 35 persons were arrested for drug trafficking by the Customs-Anti Narcotics Agency (CANU) for the period August 2, 2020 to December 2020.

This was revealed today by Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn in response to questions submitted by Opposition Member of Parliament Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

Of this amount, 13 were charged and prosecuted. Meanwhile, only four persons have been convicted thus far.