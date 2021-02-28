35 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that another 35 new novel coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 8585.

But only 418 of these are currently active cases. These include four patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 414 persons in isolation with 23 of them institutionalised and the remaining 391 at home.

There is also another nine persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 195, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease thus far has gone up to 7972.

To date, Guyana has tested some 65,258 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for today’s COVID-19 Dashboard: