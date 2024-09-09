34-Y-O man shot to neck, robbed of gold chain at Red Road, Sophia

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #4’A’ are investigating an alleged ‘Robbery Under Arms’ committed on Kwasi Lord, age 34-years of Lot 1152 Cummings Park East Coast Demerara who was robbed of a gold chain. This incident occurred Sunday, September 08, 2024, at about 20:10 hours at Red Road, Sophia, East Coast Demerara, by an unknown masked perpetrator armed with a gun.

Inquiries disclosed that the victim left home to purchase food, when he was confronted, shot to the neck, and robbed of his gold chain a short distance from where he lives.

The victim’s wife, along with a friend, escorted him to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He was seen and examined by a doctor on duty. His condition is regarded as stable.

Investigating is ongoing.

