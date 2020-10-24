34 new COVID-19 cases detected; 13 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

In its updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the Ministry noted that the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now at 3994. Of these, however, only 907 are active cases, including 13 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 894 in isolation.

There are currently 37 persons in institutional quarantine.

Only earlier today, the Health Ministry reported that two more persons died from COVID-19, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana upto 119.

The latest fatalities are a 78-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a

86 year man from Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) – both of whom died while receiving care

at medical facilities.

To date, a total of 2,970 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard