$320k in counterfeit currency seized; 4 arrested

A total of $320,000 in counterfeit currency has been seized and four suspects taken into custody.

Ranks, acting on information received, on Monday evening, visited a house at Crabwood Creek, Corriverton and found a total of 64 $5,000 notes suspected to be forged.

The ranks then carried out a search at a home located at Sea Dam, Crabwood Creek, Corriverton, where they found: an HP Desk jet printer; and two laptop computers.

It is suspected that the computers and printer were used to produce the forged notes.

Four suspects along with the forged currency notes and devices were taken to Springlands Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.