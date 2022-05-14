32 new COVID cases, 2 in ICU

Another 32 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus within the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

This now takes active cases in the country to 275 which includes two patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, seven in institutional isolation and 266 in home isolation.

One other person is currently in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 1228, the total number of recovered cases is now 62,301.