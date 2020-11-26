32 Guyanese graduate from Hugh Wooding Law School

A remarkable group of 32 Guyanese students has graduated from the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) this year, having completed the Legal Education Certificate (LEC) of the Council of Legal Education – a prerequisite to practise law in the Commonwealth Caribbean.

Despite being faced with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, they persevered and completed their studies to becoming attorneys-at-law.

Those who graduated are: Mohamed Ali, Jason Barnes, Deborah Barrow-Graham, Olivia Bess, Edmond Cooper, Cicelia Corbin, Jubilante Cutting, Texine Daw, Casey D’Aguiar, Jamaal Duff, Latifa Elliot, Cassandra Forde, Carlyle Goring, Kiswana Jefford, Jimelle Joseph, Saskea Lynch, Twedale Marks, Aisha McLean, Faa’izah Mustafa, Esther Osbourne, Shareefah Parks, Asasha Ramzan, Lloyd Rodney, Taneisha Saygon, Omar Shariff, Aquilah Shepherd, Debra Singh, Teakaram Singh, Dester Smartt, Edrianna Stephen, Andreanna Thompson and Khawn Rodney.

In the October 2020 issue of The Gravel, a publication by the HWLS, the school’s principal, Miriam Samaru, extended best wishes to the graduating class of 2020 and urged them to be the very best in their careers as attorneys-at-law.

“We hope that we made a difference and that you will become ethical, committed, and hardworking attorneys-at-law. Represent the Hugh Wooding brand proudly and be the best you can be. The experience this year is going to be unique as we all adapt and adjust to life during a pandemic. A few months ago, this was unimaginable. We have had to learn about the new normal, pivoting, and the true meaning of resilience. None of this is normal though. It has been hard on everyone, but it is amazing how easily we can become resilient,” she added.