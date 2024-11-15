31-Y-O miner dies in mining pit cave-in

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an incident which resulted in the death of Owen Smith, a 31-year-old Gold Miner from Kaburi Village, Middle Mazaruni River. The incident occurred at about 14:30hrs on Thursday, 14th November 2024, at 10 Miles Backdam, Issano, Middle Mazaruni River.

Enquiries revealed that the deceased was employed by his younger brother, Dorwin Smith, a 30-year-old Miner, to work as a ‘jet man’ on a four-inch land dredging operation at 10 Miles Backdam, Issano, Middle Mazaruni River.

Dorwin Smith reported that, on the date and time mentioned above, he was working alongside his now-deceased brother, their father Oliver Smith, and younger brother, Jason Smith, in a pit measuring approximately 40 feet in length, 50 feet in width, and 30 feet in depth.

While operating the jet, Owen Smith was caught in a landslide when a large section of land broke off and fell into the pit, submerging him. The others ran to safety and escaped unharmed.

Afterwards, they returned to rescue Owen but took about fifteen minutes to extricate him from the debris, by which time his body was unresponsive. He was then rushed to the 72 Miles Health Center, where Health Worker Audrey Welcome examined him and pronounced him dead on arrival.

Investigations are in progress.

