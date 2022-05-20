$30M to reinforce Thomas Lands Road

The Ministry of Public Works is using geogrid and geocell fabric materials to reinforce the Thomas Lands Road as a substructure to safeguard it from sliding further into the nearby canal.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill inspected the ongoing works on Wednesday. He said asphalt is being removed and broken up into small pieces, creating room for the geogrid and geocell fabric to be placed to create an improved sub-base.

The sub-base will be built with eight inches of crusher- run and two inches of asphalt improving the overall endurance of the road.

The road work is being undertaken by Pooran Manman and Sons Contracting Services and commenced one week ago with a contract period of three months. However, the contractor was urged to complete works before month-end.

The contract costs $30M.

Minister Edghill stated that the same technology used on the Black Bush Polder and UG roads is being used on Thomas Lands. The new technology is being used to prevent the shoulders from slipping into the canals. It is also being used in the absence of revetment, which will cost triple the current amount to build the road.

The Minister noted that roads constructed with canals at both sides are commonly faced with the challenge of sloping.

“This road when it was constructed, I don’t think has the same capacity and strength as that same highway out there. In the mornings, what I found happening is that because out there is congested with the traffic, the trucks, the container trucks, everybody start turning into these roads. This was a major situation that developed so, we will have to try and get this fixed. The important thing is we want to be able to have roads that people can be able to move.”

He further pleaded with citizens and truck drivers to observe the weight limit of the roads.

Additionally, Minister Edghill highlighted that poor excavation work can also cause the shoulders of the road to slope.

“A lot of times when you see excavators cleaning drains, it looks clean but it is actually doing damage to the road, so, we have to be able to get the skill that when people are cleaning to be able to maintain the slope.”

Works of similar nature are expected to be conducted in Haags Bosch. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]