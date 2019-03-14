$30M Lands and Survey Office commissioned in New Amsterdam

The Guyana Lands and Survey Commission yesterday commissioned a new branch in the country’s oldest town, New Amsterdam.

Previously, the New Amsterdam branch of the Lands and Survey Commission was housed in the compound of the Regional Democratic Council Office.

The new building was constructed to the tune of $30M.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon speaking at the commissioning ceremony said the Commission has always had a strong board and management has taken seriously its obligations.

“Everywhere you go as the populations expand you have a conflict to resolve in relation to land because to the extent to which the population and domestic use expand, it is to that extent that you commercial, industrial and agricultural use being challenged. So it is an important issue which the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission is tackling. And they are tackling it in a very methodical way with the help on international organisations and with the skills available to the Commission,” Minister Harmon said.