A 21-year-old man made his appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday and stood before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan where he was not required to plead to a charge of rape allegedly committed on a 15-year-old school girl.

Mario Bruce is accused of engaging in sexual penetration with the child between August 21 and 22, 2018, at Princes Street, Werk-en-Rust.

However, Bruce was granted his pretrial liberty in the sum of $300,000 and the matter was adjourned to November 12.