$300,000 bail for club owner allegedly busted with 42lbs of ganja

Three months after being on remand for having in his possession more than 40 pounds of cannabis, popular nightclub owner Clyde Barrett was released on $300,000 bail on Monday after making his second court appearance.

Barrett stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who granted him his pre-trial liberty.

The charge against Barrett, on his first court appearance back in July, read that he had 19.188 kilograms (42 lbs) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking at his nightclub which is located in Charlestown, Georgetown on July 17, 2018.

According to the Prosecution’s case, Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) ranks went to Barrett’s business place on July 17, and carried out a search which resulted in the retrieval of the cannabis hidden in a kitchen cupboard, which had to be opened using Barrett’s key.

The case will continue on November 15.