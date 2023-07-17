3000-tonne silos, drying tower for corn & soya to be operational by September

Guyana’s growing corn and soya bean industry will receive a further boost as three silos with a combined capacity to store 9000 tonnes of grain and a drying tower, are on track for startup by September of this year.

Three silos, each with the capacity to store 3000 tonnes of grain and an 80 tonne per hour drying tower, are currently being constructed at Tacama Landing on the Berbice river.

The facilities are intended to support the corn and soya being cultivated at a farm in the Tacama Savannah in Region Ten.

On his social media page, President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced that testing and a virtual tour of the facility was done on Monday.

Further, it was announced that the facility will be operational by the next harvest in September of this year.

The soya bean is being cultivated by a consortium that includes Guyana Stockfeed Limited, Edun Farms and Bounty Farm Limited.

Other investors are Royal Chicken, SBM Wood, Dubulay Ranch, and the Brazilian-owned N F Agriculture.

--- ---