300 land titles to be delivered to applicants from Regions 3, 4

The Minister of Housing and Water in collaboration with the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will be delivering some 300 land titles to residents of Regions Three and Four at a two-day event set for the National Stadium this weekend.

The event, dubbed, “the Dream Realised Project,” is a push for persons to own their own homes.

“We will be aiming to deliver approximately 300 titles targeting Regions Three and Four this weekend. These titles would have been completed by CH&PA and paid off by the applicants,” Minister Collin Croal explained.

He added several service providers will be present at the event.

“There will be banks at the activity, insurance companies, and a number of internet providers showcasing to members of the public the services they provide. Various departments within CH&PA will be at the event to assist persons with inquiries and are seeking further information on their application,” Minister Croal said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues said it will provide an experience for low-income earners where they can have the same access to a community lifestyle like a high-income owner.

She added that the biggest mandate of the Ministry is to ensure that persons become home owners, but she also stressed the need for the necessary infrastructure to be in place for those looking to build on their lands.

“We have asked the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to be here; we want a comprehensive approach to housing and the Central Housing and Planning Authority will not be allocating house lots in areas without infrastructure and then we have to catch up on delivering electricity and water,” she said.

Minister Rodrigues said once an application is made and people receive their allocations, GWI will be up to speed with its water distribution network, so they could start construction.

The Ministry of Health and the Guyana Police Force will be at the event to ensure persons follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and adhere to social distancing.

The event will run from 9am – 3pm on Friday and Saturday.