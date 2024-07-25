300 children benefit from First Lady’s ‘Adopt an Orphanage’ initiative

Approximately 300 children across nine different orphanages are significantly benefitting from First Lady, Mrs Arya Ali’s ‘Adopt-an-Orphanage’ initiative.

The First Lady launched the charitable programme in June 2021, following a fruitful conversation with Guyanese-American rapper, SAINt JHN.

The initiative aims to support orphans countrywide by alleviating their financial burdens and providing resources for the children’s development.

Phase three of the initiative was launched on Thursday at State House, Main Street, Georgetown, where Mrs Ali stressed her commitment to providing sustainable and transformative support for the children.

“Together we are building a future where every child in Guyana knows their value, and is capable of achieving great things,” she emphasised.

According to the First Lady, the aim is to create homes and inspire dreams while showing love and compassion.

This new phase also provides medical services including eye tests and free spectacles, dental services, medical checkups, and counselling services.

Additionally, residents can enjoy leisure activities like tours, movie nights, and Easter kite flying to promote siblinghood.

Orphanages currently benefitting during the programme’s third phase include: Prabhu Sharan Orphanage, Red Cross Convalescent Home, Bless the Children Home, St John’s Basco Orphanage, Shaheed’s Girls Orphanage, Shaheed’s Boys Orphanage, Hope Children’s Home, Joshua’s Children Home, and Ruimveldt Children’s Home and Care Centre.

Representative of the Ruimveldt Children’s Home and Care Centre Camille Lewis said the undertaking is a demonstration of Mrs Ali’s compassion and love for communities.

“It is through your partnership that we can continue to make a tangible difference in the lives of these children and encourage them to break the cycle of poverty and reach their full potential,” Lewis added.

This programme was launched to assist with the overhead expenses of the homes, allowing the caretakers more flexibility to pay attention to other areas of the children’s welfare.

Sponsors include J’s Supermarket, Demerara Bank Limited, Chinese Embassy, Sheriff Construction, Comfort Sleep, Lucky Star, Premier Construction and IB Construction.

Memoranda of Understanding were also inked between the First Lady and sponsors indicating their continued partnership.

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, Guo Haiyan was also present at the ceremony. [DPI]

