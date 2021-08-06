30-year-old woman hospitalized after being beaten by husband

A 35-year-old man was on Thursday evening arrested after he reportedly assault his wife during a misunderstanding at their Rose Hall Town home.

Police stated that on the day in question at about 22:30h, the 30-year-old woman was on the street corner imbibing when her husband showed up and started to hit her about the body.

The woman however, went home but she was further beaten by the suspect. During the assault, she reportedly sustained injuries to her body and was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was treated and admitted a patient.

The matter was reported and the suspect was later arrested. He remains in custody as investigations continue.