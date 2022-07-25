30 persons jobless after heart of palm exporting company closes

Please see below full statement by Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU)

The Amazon Caribbean Guyana Limited (AMCAR) on July 25, 2022 informed the GAWU that it had decided to shut down its Rosignol, West Bank Berbice plant and will send home the approximately 30-person workforce. The GAWU which represents the plant employees was stunned by the decision. The Company which had for some time had been complaining about challenges it was encountered. The Union was also aware that the company’s principals were in contact with the Government to address some of the difficulties they were confronting. It was, therefore, shocking when the GAWU learnt that the AMCAR had decided to close its operations at this time.

The 30-person workforce was informed simultaneously with the Union though the AMCAR has several obligations as per the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act. For the workers, the news was a bombshell as they have now seek to look elsewhere to secure a livelihood. The GAWU stands with them in this difficult period. The mostly female workforce is saddened by the Company’s decision to terminate them more so as they were highly dependent on their earnings.

In the meantime, the Union has written the Company in respect of their obligations and is hopeful that a response will soon be forthcoming.