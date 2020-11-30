30 new Covid cases recorded; over 30,000 tests conducted to date

Guyana has recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,406 as of November 30, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 151. A six-day-old male infant of Region Three and a thirty-one-year-old woman from Region Ten are the latest COVID-related deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Health, 3 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

31 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 63 in institutional isolation and 797 in home isolation.

To date 30,096 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 4,392 persons have been recovered from the virus.