30 new COVID-19 cases; 13 persons in ICU

As the Ministry of Health continues with increased testing across the country, another 30 new COVID-19 cases have been detected.

This now brings the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Guyana up to 955 with 472 being males and the remaining 483 females, according to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today (Sunday, August 23, 2020).

Of this number, there are 434 active cases – 13 persons in COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and other 421 in isolation, that is, 84 persons are in institutional isolation and 337 persons in-home isolation.

Additionally, there are also 82 persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 31 as the number of persons to recover from the deadly disease increases to 490.

To date, the total number of persons tested for COVID-19 is 6,904.

See below for the updated COVID-19 Dashboard: