30 companies interested in designing bridge between Guyana and Suriname

A total of 30 companies have expressed interest for the Consultancy Services in conducting a Feasibility Study and Detailed Designs for the construction of a Bridge across the Corentyne River, connecting Guyana and Suriname.

Companies from The Netherlands, Turkey, United States of America, Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Spain, Suriname, Philippines, Canada, Dubai, China, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Lebanon submitted proposals.

Some of the proposals submitted were for joint ventures.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, having received the report of the submissions of the Expressions of Interest, expressed great satisfaction and is heartened by both the number of responses and how wide the geographical spread of interest is, as was seen in the scope of countries that bid.

The Minister said, “It is clear that the world is interested in Guyana and its development. People want to participate, invest and have a stake. This is good for both countries.”

Through the bilateral cooperation agreement signed with Suriname, through a joint process, the successful bidder will be selected.

The Ministry expects this process to be advanced swiftly as both Guyana and Suriname are committed to the finalisation of this project.