30.7% of adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A total of 149,691 adults in Guyana are fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus disease, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony announced today.

This represents 30.7% of the adult population.

On the other hand, 59.7% or 290,779 persons have received a first dose of a vaccine.

According to the Health Minister, there is a positive trend in the number of persons coming out to take the vaccine.

“Indeed, we’ve been seeing a steady set of persons coming to get vaccines and just yesterday alone we recorded one of the highest numbers of persons coming to get vaccines. We got 5,505 persons who received vaccines yesterday. In terms of the first dose, we had 2,942 persons and in terms of second dose we had 2,563 persons,” the Health Minister explained.

A regional breakdown shows that in Region One (Barima-Waini), 72.9% of the population has received a first dose while in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), that figure is that 51.6%.

In Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Four (Demerara-Mahaica), 57.2% and 63.7% of the respective populations have received a first dose vaccine.

Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) has 59.5% of its population having received a first dose whereas in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), 65.2% of the population is vaccinated with a first shot.

Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has 61.5% of first dose vaccination among the population while Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) has 39.7%.

Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) shows 69.1% of the population being vaccinated with a first dose while in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), the figure is the lowest at 21%.

“So, just looking at these first numbers, we still have a long way to go,” Dr Anthony expressed.