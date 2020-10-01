3 years jail for man who had sex with dead Covid-19 patient

A 50-year-old man was today sentenced to three years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to having sex with a dead woman who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Leroy Chacon of Trainline, Port Kaituma on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the sexual offence charge when he appeared at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court before His Worship Delon Bess via Zoom.

He was remanded to prison until today when the sentence was handed down.

On September 26, Chacon had sex with the dead woman at the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary.

The woman had died on September 21 after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. A subsequent test was conducted on body of the deceased which was later placed in the mortuary. The test results were positive.

On the day in question, Chacon was seen in the mortuary commiting the offence.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police and the man was arrested.