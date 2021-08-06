3-year-old struck down by motorcycle at Matthew’s Ridge

A 3-year-old child is now a patient at the Pakera District Hospital after he was struck down by a motorcycle at Hole Public Road, Matthew’s Ridge, North West District (NWD) on Thursday. The injured child is Gulanio Cunningham also of Hole Matthew’s Ridge, NWD.

Police stated that on the day in question at about 16:00h, a motorcycle with registration CK 947 driven by a 20-year-old man of Flatts Matthew’s Ridge NWD was proceeding along the centre of public road when it is alleged that the child attempted to cross the road.

Upon seeing, the child, the driver applied brakes to avoid a collision but despite his efforts, the motorcycle collided with the lad.

The child fell onto the roadway and received injuries about his head and body. He was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Pakera District Hospital where he was treated and admitted a patient.

The driver was arrested as investigations continue.