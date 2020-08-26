3-Y-O drowns in pond at Baramita

A three-year-old boy identified as Keyon Antonio has reportedly drowned in a pond located some 30m away from his home at Baramita, North West District.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 16:00hrs.

Reports are that the child’s brother, Swain, was heading to a shop to retrieve his cellular phone which he left charging.

However, his two other brothers, Samuel and the three-year-old, began to follow him – unbeknown to him.

Sometime during the journey, the young child would have fell into the pond.

At the time, the mother was sitting under a mango tree with her one-year-old baby when she heard Samuel screamed three times.

Upon investigating, she found Samuel near the pond, pointing into the water, crying and saying, “mama Keykey”.

The woman said she hurried to the shop to alert their other brother who immediately left, jumped into the pond and fished out Keyon in a motionless state .

The Police at Baramita Police Station were contacted and upon arrival they observed the child lying on his back next to the pond.

He was picked up and escorted to the Baramita Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

The body was examined by the police but no marks of violence were seen.

A postmortem will be performed.