3-Y-O boy dies in Canje accident

A three-year-old boy is now dead following a motor vehicular accident which occurred along the Canje Public Road, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is Daniel Major of Islington, Greater New Amsterdam. He was the second youngest of six children, mothered by Esther Safford.

The accident occurred at around 19:00h on Sunday and the child was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries today.

At the time of the accident, the child was in the presence of his stepfather and they were crossing the road.

The driver of the motorcar involved in the fatal crash has since been arrested.

The child’s mother told this publication that she is unsure of what exactly transpired since the stepfather is still at the station and she has been unable to speak with him.

INews was told that the stepfather and the three-year-old were heading to a supermarket to purchase a birthday candle, to celebrate the birthday of the youngest sibling, who turned one.

Daniel would have been four in September.

“I just want justice for my son…he wudda been going to school for September, now my son can’t go to school anymore,” the mother cried.

Safford, a security officer, says she is praying for strength to live through this tragedy.