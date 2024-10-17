3 remanded over illegal aircraft found in Rupununi

Three individuals, including a Brazilian national, were remanded to prison on Wednesday after their arraignment before Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty on charges in connection with the illegal landing of an aircraft and suspected narcotics trafficking in Bashaizon Village, Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on October 6, when authorities discovered an aircraft on an unauthorised airstrip in the region. The aircraft, an Islander with registration number PU-MBN, was found at the illegal airstrip following a tip-off given to police.

Officers from the division, supported by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), arrived at the scene to find the black, gold, and white aircraft alongside a dark-coloured, fully tinted pickup truck. As the police approached, two men exited the plane and boarded the pickup, which attempted to flee the scene. During its hasty escape, the vehicle collided with the aircraft, causing damage to its right wing and front propeller. Despite officers firing two .38 rounds in an attempt to stop the pickup, the vehicle managed to cross the Takutu River into Brazil.

Brazilian national Robintaine Peixoto Saraiva, a 48-year-old miner from Boa Vista, Brazil, fell from the pickup during the collision and was promptly apprehended by the police. Upon his arrest, Saraiva disclosed that the other man who fled was the pilot, known to him as ‘Wallefi Kayck.’ Saraiva further admitted that he had chartered the aircraft from Santa Len De Para Company in Brazil, and that they had previously travelled from Brazil to Venezuela to deliver mercury, a substance commonly used in gold mining operations.

Upon searching the aircraft, authorities discovered several electronic devices, including an iPhone 13 Pro Max, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and two Garmin GPS units, along with personal items like clothing and backpacks. A black-and-white motorcycle was also found hidden nearby.

Saraiva claimed that the purpose of their visit to Guyana was to purchase additional mercury for his mining operations, though no illegal items were found directly on his person during the search.

During their investigation, law enforcement officials gathered useful information from several individuals in the area, leading to the arrest of two other suspects, Hamlet Da Silva, a 53-year-old self-employed man, and 27-year-old Evander Phonix, both residents of Achiwib Village in South Rupununi.

In court on Wednesday, the three men faced charges related to narcotics trafficking under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance (Control) Act, with Saraiva additionally being charged with illegal entry into Guyana under the Immigration Act. They all pleaded not guilty.

Attorney Bernard Da Silva represented the accused during their court appearance. He argued that the aircraft piloted by Saraiva developed a mechanical problem, leading to a crash landing in the Rupununi area.

He claimed that investigative officers could verify this, but that charges were still laid against the accused. Da Silva also emphasized that no narcotics were found at the scene, and stated that Saraiva, who suffered a stroke, complied with the police investigation and made no attempt to evade the authorities.

The attorney further argued that Hamlet and Phonix were contracted solely to repair the crashed plane, and were later arrested for narcotics-related charges.

However, the prosecution countered these claims by asserting that Saraiva’s injuries were a result of his attempt to escape from the police, not a stroke. They also presented evidence suggesting that the defendants intended to traffic narcotics, and planned to land in Guyana.

Additionally, the prosecution objected to bail for all defendants, including Saraiva, citing his lack of a fixed address in Guyana.

Magistrate McGusty ruled in favour of the prosecution, and the men were remanded. The next hearing is scheduled for October 29, 2024.

