3 ‘persons of interest’ being sought in O’Toole shooting

Almost five months after School of the Nation’s Director, Dr Bryan O’Toole was shot in his driveway in the wake of threats against his school, Police have since identified at least three “persons of interest”.

This was revealed last night by Top Cop Leslie James who hosted a joint press conference with O’Toole.

He also revealed that new evidence has found its way into the hands of the police, which will have to be further analysed.

Regarding the persons of interest, James said at least two have left the jurisdiction with one currently in the United States (US) and the other in an unidentified location.

O’Toole noted that he did describe a possible shooter to the police.

He said that police showed him documents showing that the individual had left the country, with James affirming that the person left the country since December 15 of last year and did not return. O’Toole maintained that he did not know the shooter personally.

James declined to identify who these ‘persons of interest’ are. He also did not confirm or deny that they were connected to prominent individuals in Guyana’s society.

On January 27, O’Toole was shot three times as he was returning to his Bel Air, Georgetown residence, hours after an emergency meeting with parents and guardians about violent threats on social media to injure students and teachers of that school.