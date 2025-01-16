3 new housing areas identified to tackle squatting crisis along Linden-Soesdyke Highway

President Dr Irfaan Ali has unveiled plans to combat the increasing squatting problem along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway by developing three new housing areas to accommodate residents and improve living conditions. The president made the announcement on Wednesday during a community outreach in Silver Hill.

In his address, the Head of State noted that the Linden-Soesdyke Highway has become a growing hub for squatters, with more individuals moving to settle in the area.

This trend Dr Ali said is expected to continue, especially with the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and connectivity along the highway. New roads will be constructed, linking the highway to Heroes Highway, which will facilitate further development and increase the land value in the region.

“We’re seeing more and more squatting on the Linden-Soesdyke highway. More and more persons are moving to live in these areas and the new development, the new roads that we’re going to build from the East Bank connecting all the way to the Heroes Highway, all of that is going to push more development and improve and increase the value of land on the Linden Suicide Highway. And of course, if you have reduced transportation time, then more and more persons will want to live on the Linden-Soesdyke highway,” President Ali said.

To address this, the Housing Ministry in collaboration with the Guyana Lands and Surveys have identified three key areas along the highway for large-scale housing development.

The initiative will create 2,000 residential lots across these areas, providing a structured environment for individuals and families who currently live in informal settlements.

President Ali explained that government’s goal is to transition these informal squatting areas into planned communities, offering residents access to essential services such as water, electricity, and road infrastructure.

“We’re trying to create about 2,000 lots in those three areas so that we can have persons living in a cluster, in a settlement format, rather than squatting, so you can have access to all the facilities and have excellent service within those communities. We want to ensure that we build the conditions that will give your children a better future than you will have had. So, as we move forward, we will see greater investment as the population grows also in water distribution centers, in electricity, GPL,” the Head of State revealed.

In addition to residential developments, the Guyanese leader outlined medium-term plans to further improve the region’s infrastructure. Over the next three years, new transmission lines will connect Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) to the wider national network, further boosting economic growth and opportunities in the area.

Dr Ali also acknowledged the potential for expansion in commercial and industrial facilities along the highway, promising to focus on the needs and priorities of local communities as the government moves forward with its plans.

“All of these developments, no doubt, will bring new opportunities for you, will create new opportunities for your families. We also see expansion in commercial, industrial facilities along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. So, we want this year to focus on the things within your communities that are a priority to you and what we have found as we move through the country is that many of the residents are saying, yes, we can feel the impact of the government,” Dr Ali added.

The development project along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance the region’s infrastructure, reduce squatting, and create a sustainable future for all residents.

Aside from these housing and infrastructure developments, the government is focusing on significant investments in the agriculture sector. Dr. Ali announced that close to $800 million will be allocated to the development of a new food hub in Yarrowkabra, aimed at helping farmers add value to their produce, improve pricing, and create new markets. The hub will serve as a vital resource for farmers to bring their products, benefiting the entire agricultural community along the highway.

Moreover, a $25 million dairy project is set to be launched, with the goal of producing milk and dairy products for the Caribbean market. The project will enhance local dairy production and expand the agricultural industry’s reach within the region.

