3 new COVID-19 cases recorded; over 35% of positive cases were asymptomatic

Within 24 hours, Guyana has recorded three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 116.

The death toll remains at 10 while the number of recoveries has increased to 43.

There are five persons in institutional quarantine and 63 in institutional isolation while three persons are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In total, authorities have tested 1065 persons with 949 being negative.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle revealed that “over 35% of our COVID-19 cases were actually asymptomatic- had no typical signs or symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.”

As such, she said “So even if your temperature is normal you have to continue to behave as if you have the virus . So you must continue to wear your mask, wash your hands frequently, maintain physical distancing, stay at home and immediately report to the COVID Hotline should any symptoms arise.”