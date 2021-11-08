3 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid

Three more unvaccinated persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 945.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|VACCINATION STATUS
|Female
|56
|Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
|October 31
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|80
|Demerara-Mahaica
|November 07
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|50
|Demerara-Mahaica
|November 07
|Unvaccinated
With 77 new cases detected, the country has also seen an increase in positive cases to 36,257.
There are 12 persons in the ICU, 73 in institutional isolation, 2,514 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.