3 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of November 19, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 971.

The details on the latest fatalities are:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 27 Demerara-Mahaica November 19 Unvaccinated Female 53 Essequibo Islands/West Demerara November 19 Unvaccinated Female 66 Demerara-Mahaica November 19 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, there are 94 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 37,184.

There are 13 persons in the ICU, 60 in institutional isolation, 1,818 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 34,322.