Active COVID-19 cases in Guyana are now at 83 after three more persons tested positive in the past 24 hours.

There is currently one patient in the COVID ICU, while two persons are in institutional isolation and another 80 in home isolation. Additionally, there are 13 persons in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains at 1228, while some 62,105 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.