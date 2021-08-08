3 more die from COVID in Reg 4; 50 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 559.

These patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 83 Demerara-Mahaica August 06 Male 68 Demerara-Mahaica August 07 Male 60 Demerara-Mahaica August 06

Meanwhile, 50 persons have contracted COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 22,982. But only 831 of these are currently active cases including 17 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 814 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

An additional three persons are also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 21,595 persons have recovered after contracting the life-threatening disease.