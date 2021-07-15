3 more die from COVID-19; 51 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that as of July 14, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 506.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 65 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara July 13 Male 59 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara July 14 Female 61 Upper Demerara-Berbice June 28

Meanwhile, another 51 persons have now tested positive for COVID-19. taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 21,274.

But only 1223 of these are currently active cases. This includes 10 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1213 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There is also one other person in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 19,545 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease in Guyana.

See today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: