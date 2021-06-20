3 more die from COVID-19, 123 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of June 19, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 447.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 43 Demerara-Mahaica June 18 Male 66 Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo June 17 Male 73 Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo June 17

Meanwhile, some 123 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 19,096 of which 1576 are currently active cases with 21 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the other 1555 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

To date, 17,073 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: