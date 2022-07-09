3 more die from COVID; 142 new cases detected

Three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, according to the Health Ministry today.

These latest fatalities are: a 55-year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), who died on July 7; a 70-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died on July 8, and a 79-year-old male from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), who also died on July 8.

Consequently, this takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,262.

Meanwhile, another 142 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24-hours.

Active cases in the country are now at 770 including four patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home (731) or institutional (35) isolation.

There are also two other persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 66,130 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in Guyana.