3 more Covid deaths take toll to 997

Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 997.
The latest fatalities are two men aged 59 and 86 as well as an 80-year-old woman. The 59-year-old man was fully vaccinated, the 80-year-old woman was unvaccinated and the vaccination status of the other person is unknown.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Female
|80
|East Berbice- Corentyne
|November 30
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|86
|Barima- Waini
|November 30
|Unknown
|Male
|59
|Demerara- Mahaica
|November 30
|Fully Vaccinated
There are 77 new cases of the virus which takes the total positives recorded to date to 37,951.
There are 17 persons in the ICU, 57 in institutional isolation, 1,162 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 35,718.