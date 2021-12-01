3 more Covid deaths take toll to 997

Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 997.

The latest fatalities are two men aged 59 and 86 as well as an 80-year-old woman. The 59-year-old man was fully vaccinated, the 80-year-old woman was unvaccinated and the vaccination status of the other person is unknown.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 80 East Berbice- Corentyne November 30 Unvaccinated Male 86 Barima- Waini November 30 Unknown Male 59 Demerara- Mahaica November 30 Fully Vaccinated

There are 77 new cases of the virus which takes the total positives recorded to date to 37,951.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 57 in institutional isolation, 1,162 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 35,718.