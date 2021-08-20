3 more Covid deaths take toll to 591

The Ministry of Health has announced that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 591.

The latest fatalities are two males aged 74 and 80 as well as a female aged 89.

There are 111 new cases which takes the total cases recorded to date to 24,047.

There are 16 persons in the ICU, 100 in institutional isolation, 1,088 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, a total of 22,252 persons have recovered.