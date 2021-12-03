3 more Covid deaths push toll to 1001

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of December 03, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1001.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Male
|65
|Upper Demerara- Berbice
|December 03
|Fully Vaccinated
|Male
|59
|Pomeroon- Supenaam
|December 02
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|70
|Upper Demerara- Berbice
|November 30
|Fully Vaccinated
There are 41 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 38,068.
There are 17 persons in the ICU, 63 in institutional isolation, 963 in home isolation, and 36,024 have recovered.