3 more Covid deaths push toll to 1001

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of December 03, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1001.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 65 Upper Demerara- Berbice December 03 Fully Vaccinated Male 59 Pomeroon- Supenaam December 02 Unvaccinated Male 70 Upper Demerara- Berbice November 30 Fully Vaccinated

There are 41 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 38,068.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 63 in institutional isolation, 963 in home isolation, and 36,024 have recovered.