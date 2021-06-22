3 more Covid deaths, 90 new cases

Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 452.

The latest fatalities are a 32-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man, and a 74-year-old woman from Regions 9, 4 and 10 respectively.

The country has also seen an increase in the number of positive cases to 19234, following the detection of 90 new cases within the past 24 hours.

As of today, 21 persons are in the ICU, 106 in institutional isolation, 1414 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine.

The number of recoveries stands at 17241.