3 more Covid deaths, 81 new cases

Guyana has recorded three more Covid-19 fatalities, taking the countrywide death toll to 564.

The latest victims are a 54-year-old woman from Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), a 63-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, both from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Meanwhile, with 81 new cases, the total positives recorded to date is 23,075.

There are 15 persons in the ICU, 77 in institutional isolation, 691 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.

The number of persons who have recovered is 21,728.