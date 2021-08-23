3 more Covid deaths; 36 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths to 597.

The latest fatalities are a 63-year-old woman from Region Three as well as a 71-year-old man from Region Nine and a 75-year-old man from Region Four.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 36 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 24,372.

There are 19 persons in the ICU, 100 in institutional isolation, 1247 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

A total of 22,409 persons have recovered.