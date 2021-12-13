3 more Covid deaths, 14 new cases

The country’s Covid-19 death toll jumped to 1023 today after three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus died.

Two of them were unvaccinated: a 75-year-old woman from Region Six and a 79-year-old woman from Region Five. The third person, a 54-year-old man from Region Ten, was partially-vaccinated.

The country’s total positives also went up to 38,568 after 14 more persons contracted the virus.

A total of 12 persons are in the ICU, 40 in institutional isolation, and 802 in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 36,691.